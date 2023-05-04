PagerDuty Inc. (PD) latest performance of -3.29% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.29% to $28.23. During the day, the stock rose to $29.13 and sunk to $28.10 before settling in for the price of $29.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PD posted a 52-week range of $19.51-$35.33.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 36.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.90.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1166 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 318,004 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -110,140. The stock had 4.45 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.81, operating margin was -33.66 and Pretax Margin of -35.08.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. PagerDuty Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.30%, in contrast to 88.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01, this organization’s SVP and General Counsel sold 2,082 shares at the rate of 30.04, making the entire transaction reach 62,543 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 227,158. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 10, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 71,375 for 31.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,283,286. This particular insider is now the holder of 796,627 in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -34.63 while generating a return on equity of -50.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PagerDuty Inc. (PD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 174.99.

In the same vein, PD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Going through the that latest performance of [PagerDuty Inc., PD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.09 million was inferior to the volume of 1.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.22.

Raw Stochastic average of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.96% that was lower than 52.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.