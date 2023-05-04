Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) EPS is poised to hit 0.94 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) established initial surge of 0.44% at $177.66, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $180.54 and sunk to $176.35 before settling in for the price of $176.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PANW posted a 52-week range of $132.22-$203.44.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 25.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $302.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $297.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $190.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $170.24.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 13932 workers. It has generated 437,983 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,256. The stock had 3.25 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.76, operating margin was -3.43 and Pretax Margin of -3.77.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Palo Alto Networks Inc. industry. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 87.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01, this organization’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 36,000 shares at the rate of 182.57, making the entire transaction reach 6,572,441 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,702,898. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,800 for 201.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,779,651. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,177,193 in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -4.85 while generating a return on equity of -63.23.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2307.27, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.28.

In the same vein, PANW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Palo Alto Networks Inc., PANW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.1 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.51% While, its Average True Range was 4.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.53% that was lower than 33.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.