Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) last week performance was 132.22%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 56.10% to $0.32. During the day, the stock rose to $0.48 and sunk to $0.22 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.03-$0.90.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1512, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2656.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11 workers. It has generated 289,839 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,444,231. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -518.91 and Pretax Margin of -622.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.39%, in contrast to 1.09% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -498.29 while generating a return on equity of -33.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

[Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, DXF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.1313.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 530.97% that was higher than 220.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.