Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) volume hits 7.86 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 5.90% at $0.82, before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PIRS posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$2.78.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1087, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2616.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.85%, in contrast to 55.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 10,260 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39.

In the same vein, PIRS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.0797.

Raw Stochastic average of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.83% that was lower than 103.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

