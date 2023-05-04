PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) volume hits 1.22 million: A New Opening for Investors

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 4.56% at $6.31. During the day, the stock rose to $6.50 and sunk to $5.985 before settling in for the price of $6.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCT posted a 52-week range of $4.44-$10.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $163.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $955.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.45.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.80%, in contrast to 60.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,174 shares at the rate of 6.51, making the entire transaction reach 7,643 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 484,045. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 20, Company’s Director sold 72,716 for 7.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 539,211. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,159,709 in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51.

In the same vein, PCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.29% that was lower than 93.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.