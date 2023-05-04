Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.04

As on May 03, 2023, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) started slowly as it slid -2.55% to $84.34. During the day, the stock rose to $87.66 and sunk to $84.23 before settling in for the price of $86.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RJF posted a 52-week range of $84.86-$126.00.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $193.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $105.79.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 17000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.46, operating margin was +19.11 and Pretax Margin of +18.09.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 77.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s President, ICD for RJFS sold 6,343 shares at the rate of 112.30, making the entire transaction reach 712,319 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,150. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s President & CEO RJBank sold 5,577 for 107.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 599,972. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,537 in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 17.01.

Raymond James Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.20% and is forecasted to reach 9.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.09, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50.

In the same vein, RJF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.61, a figure that is expected to reach 2.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Raymond James Financial Inc., RJF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.45 million was better the volume of 1.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.89% While, its Average True Range was 2.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.89% that was lower than 32.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.