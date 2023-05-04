RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Moves -2.51% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 03, 2023, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) started slowly as it slid -2.51% to $214.60. During the day, the stock rose to $223.00 and sunk to $212.02 before settling in for the price of $220.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNR posted a 52-week range of $124.18-$223.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 19.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 244.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $204.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $174.68.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 718 workers. It has generated 7,032,260 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -23.40 and Pretax Margin of -24.14.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance industry. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Director sold 1,515 shares at the rate of 211.32, making the entire transaction reach 320,146 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,629. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s SVP, Chief Investment Officer sold 850 for 187.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 159,579. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,038 in total.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.24) by $0.92. This company achieved a net margin of -21.04 while generating a return on equity of -17.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 244.10% and is forecasted to reach 28.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 73.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -37.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.96.

In the same vein, RNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -25.45, a figure that is expected to reach 7.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 28.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., RNR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.44 million was better the volume of 0.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.11% While, its Average True Range was 5.74.

Raw Stochastic average of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.01% that was lower than 29.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.