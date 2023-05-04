Rio Tinto Group (RIO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.70

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) flaunted slowness of -0.18% at $62.01, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $62.76 and sunk to $61.865 before settling in for the price of $62.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIO posted a 52-week range of $50.92-$80.51.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.62 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.85.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rio Tinto Group industry. Rio Tinto Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rio Tinto Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.13, and its Beta score is 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85.

In the same vein, RIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.62.

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rio Tinto Group, RIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.28 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.34% that was higher than 28.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.