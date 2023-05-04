RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) latest performance of 0.41% is not what was on cards

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 0.41% at $2.45. During the day, the stock rose to $2.49 and sunk to $2.35 before settling in for the price of $2.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $0.90-$3.06.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.30 billion, simultaneously with a float of $723.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.98.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 707 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.66, operating margin was +20.14 and Pretax Margin of +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Tobacco Industry. RLX Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.70%, in contrast to 29.50% institutional ownership.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 14.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.74.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.21% that was lower than 80.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.