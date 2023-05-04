Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) 14-day ATR is 1.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 55.51% to $4.09. During the day, the stock rose to $6.41 and sunk to $3.35 before settling in for the price of $2.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNTG posted a 52-week range of $1.44-$9.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -181.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.41.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Credit Services industry. Sentage Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.36%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sentage Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -181.20%.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 41.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.11.

In the same vein, SNTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.02.

Technical Analysis of Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG)

[Sentage Holdings Inc., SNTG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 442.37% that was higher than 196.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.