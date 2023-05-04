SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) EPS growth this year is 109.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on May 03, 2023, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.41% to $6.81. During the day, the stock rose to $6.90 and sunk to $6.59 before settling in for the price of $6.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SILV posted a 52-week range of $4.58-$8.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.11.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.08%, in contrast to 58.99% institutional ownership.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in the upcoming year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.04.

In the same vein, SILV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SilverCrest Metals Inc., SILV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.74 million was lower the volume of 1.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.29% that was lower than 50.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.