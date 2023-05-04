SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Open at price of $154.59: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 6.57% at $156.94. During the day, the stock rose to $160.83 and sunk to $149.21 before settling in for the price of $147.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SITE posted a 52-week range of $97.36-$165.32.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $139.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.04.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7000 employees. It has generated 573,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,057. The stock had 9.30 Receivables turnover and 1.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.82, operating margin was +8.06 and Pretax Margin of +7.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 108.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. sold 3,750 shares at the rate of 160.00, making the entire transaction reach 600,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,114. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s CEO sold 9,496 for 128.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,215,488. This particular insider is now the holder of 546,511 in total.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +6.11 while generating a return on equity of 20.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.29, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.06.

In the same vein, SITE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.51% While, its Average True Range was 4.58.

Raw Stochastic average of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.42% that was lower than 35.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.