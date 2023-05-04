Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) return on Assets touches -115.84: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Company News

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -32.47% to $2.08. During the day, the stock rose to $2.5105 and sunk to $1.82 before settling in for the price of $3.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMFL posted a 52-week range of $2.92-$68.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -290.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.28.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 145 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.38, operating margin was -68.71 and Pretax Margin of -168.73.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Smart for Life Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,161,000 shares at the rate of 0.26, making the entire transaction reach 298,377 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,229,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,161,000 for 0.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 298,377. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,229,000 in total.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$9.5 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.5) by -$9. This company achieved a net margin of -168.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Smart for Life Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -290.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in the upcoming year.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, SMFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -50.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

[Smart for Life Inc., SMFL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 203.19% that was higher than 134.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

