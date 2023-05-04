SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) volume hits 2.05 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.08% to $263.82. During the day, the stock rose to $267.44 and sunk to $256.29 before settling in for the price of $263.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEDG posted a 52-week range of $190.15-$375.90.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 38.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $299.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $289.74.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 90.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 03, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 307.81, making the entire transaction reach 769,522 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 134,177. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 15, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 5,000 for 316.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,582,841. This particular insider is now the holder of 139,068 in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.56) by $1.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.00% and is forecasted to reach 11.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $159.02, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.84.

In the same vein, SEDG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 1.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Going through the that latest performance of [SolarEdge Technologies Inc., SEDG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.86 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.67% While, its Average True Range was 14.70.

Raw Stochastic average of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.99% that was higher than 58.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.