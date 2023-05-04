Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $6.79M

Search
As on May 03, 2023, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.77% to $30.79. During the day, the stock rose to $31.155 and sunk to $29.95 before settling in for the price of $29.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $28.81-$48.18.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $593.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $592.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 66656 employees. It has generated 357,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,086. The stock had 19.87 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.46, operating margin was +0.78 and Pretax Margin of +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Airlines industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 4,936 shares at the rate of 29.94, making the entire transaction reach 147,787 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,361. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Director sold 2,250 for 38.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 87,458. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,046 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 56.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.04, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.25.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.35 million was better the volume of 7.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.76% that was lower than 32.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Moves 18.90% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

-
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 18.90% to $11.64. During the day,...
Read more

Welltower Inc. (WELL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.28 million

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) set off with pace as it heaved 0.22% to...
Read more

Fox Corporation (FOXA) last month performance of -4.33% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe -
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) flaunted slowness of -1.09% at $32.70, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

