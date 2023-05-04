SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) EPS is poised to hit 0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on May 03, 2023, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.67% to $15.36. During the day, the stock rose to $15.62 and sunk to $14.82 before settling in for the price of $14.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSRM posted a 52-week range of $12.78-$23.66.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.93.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2500 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 328,477 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 55,548. The stock had 9.56 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.11, operating margin was +16.23 and Pretax Margin of +20.98.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. SSR Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 68.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Chief Corp Development Officer sold 2,955 shares at the rate of 13.31, making the entire transaction reach 39,331 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 115,466. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,439 for 13.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,463. This particular insider is now the holder of 66,077 in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.91 while generating a return on equity of 5.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.32, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.82.

In the same vein, SSRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SSR Mining Inc., SSRM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.01 million was better the volume of 1.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.71% that was lower than 35.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.