Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.27 million

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.05% to $28.61, before settling in for the price of $29.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SU posted a 52-week range of $26.42-$42.72.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.34 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.31 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.22.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Suncor Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 68.50% institutional ownership.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Suncor Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.98, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.85.

In the same vein, SU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.79, a figure that is expected to reach 1.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

[Suncor Energy Inc., SU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.69% that was lower than 35.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.