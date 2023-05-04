Sunrun Inc. (RUN) average volume reaches $9.63M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on May 03, 2023, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.19% to $20.05. During the day, the stock rose to $20.785 and sunk to $19.065 before settling in for the price of $19.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUN posted a 52-week range of $16.69-$39.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 34.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 304.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $213.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $204.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.43.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12408 employees. It has generated 187,091 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,973. The stock had 12.89 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.28, operating margin was -28.53 and Pretax Margin of -36.50.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. Sunrun Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 17, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 19.97, making the entire transaction reach 998,695 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,267,994. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 06, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,237 for 18.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,706. This particular insider is now the holder of 176,270 in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +7.47 while generating a return on equity of 2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 304.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunrun Inc. (RUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.38, and its Beta score is 2.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.89.

In the same vein, RUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sunrun Inc., RUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.03 million was better the volume of 8.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.40% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.03% that was higher than 72.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.