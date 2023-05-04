Search
Shaun Noe
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) established initial surge of 8.33% at $25.35, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $25.67 and sunk to $22.8872 before settling in for the price of $23.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYM posted a 52-week range of $8.75-$32.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $495.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.64.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Symbotic Inc. industry. Symbotic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 39.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04, this organization’s insider sold 2,297 shares at the rate of 23.02, making the entire transaction reach 52,866 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 144,522. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s official sold 2,815 for 23.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,553. This particular insider is now the holder of 146,819 in total.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Symbotic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Symbotic Inc. (SYM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.54.

In the same vein, SYM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Symbotic Inc., SYM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.49% While, its Average True Range was 2.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.60% that was higher than 74.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.67

Sana Meer -
The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.88% to $29.75. During the...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) as it 5-day change was -7.76%

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.56% to...
Read more

AT&T Inc. (T) 14-day ATR is 0.42: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer -
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) established initial surge of 0.12% at $17.09, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

