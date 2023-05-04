Synchrony Financial (SYF) recent quarterly performance of -21.52% is not showing the real picture

As on May 03, 2023, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.62% to $27.71. During the day, the stock rose to $28.30 and sunk to $27.575 before settling in for the price of $27.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYF posted a 52-week range of $27.15-$40.88.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $434.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $425.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.11.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Synchrony Financial’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 100.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s insider sold 11,071 shares at the rate of 36.25, making the entire transaction reach 401,324 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,664. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s official sold 4,490 for 36.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 162,358. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,443 in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.46) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchrony Financial (SYF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.87, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.75.

In the same vein, SYF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Synchrony Financial, SYF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.45 million was lower the volume of 5.74 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.98% that was lower than 38.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.