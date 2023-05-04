TAL Education Group (TAL) 14-day ATR is 0.39: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.19% to $5.25. During the day, the stock rose to $5.30 and sunk to $5.085 before settling in for the price of $5.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $2.81-$10.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $635.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $353.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.99.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.21, operating margin was -11.12 and Pretax Margin of -10.76.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. TAL Education Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.90%, in contrast to 57.30% institutional ownership.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 2/27/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -13.30 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.48.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

[TAL Education Group, TAL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.52% that was lower than 85.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.