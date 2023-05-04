Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) EPS is poised to hit 0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.91% to $18.71. During the day, the stock rose to $19.46 and sunk to $18.69 before settling in for the price of $19.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKT posted a 52-week range of $13.26-$20.27.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 842.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 341 employees. It has generated 734,018 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 134,650. The stock had 7.83 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.20, operating margin was +26.04 and Pretax Margin of +19.39.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 77.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Executive Chair of the Board sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 20.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,274,686. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Executive Chair of the Board sold 50,000 for 19.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 975,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,349,686 in total.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +18.34 while generating a return on equity of 16.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 842.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.33, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.91.

In the same vein, SKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., SKT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.89% that was higher than 29.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.