Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) plunge -0.14% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Analyst Insights

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) established initial surge of 1.72% at $7.08, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $7.11 and sunk to $6.80 before settling in for the price of $6.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $3.14-$9.29.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.57 billion, simultaneously with a float of $686.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.33.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5805 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.09, operating margin was +11.35 and Pretax Margin of +15.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.98 while generating a return on equity of 7.40.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.45, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.94.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.52 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.90% that was lower than 53.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) volume hits 1.85 million: A New Opening for Investors

Steve Mayer -
The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 15.84% to $23.62. During...
Read more

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 20 Days SMA touch 1.73%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.87%...
Read more

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Open at price of $79.05: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer -
As on May 03, 2023, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) started slowly as it slid -0.75% to $78.58. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.