The key reasons why American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is -19.81% away from 52-week high?

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.36% at $115.92. During the day, the stock rose to $119.50 and sunk to $113.48 before settling in for the price of $121.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFG posted a 52-week range of $113.85-$144.56.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $123.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $131.85.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. American Financial Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 64.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s Sr. VP, CFO sold 1,080 shares at the rate of 135.19, making the entire transaction reach 146,011 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,949. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s President of Subsidiary sold 5,417 for 136.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 740,048. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,083 in total.

American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

American Financial Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.60% and is forecasted to reach 12.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Financial Group Inc. (AFG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.01, and its Beta score is 0.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39.

In the same vein, AFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.53, a figure that is expected to reach 2.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.52% While, its Average True Range was 2.85.

Raw Stochastic average of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.45% that was lower than 25.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.