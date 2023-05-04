The key reasons why Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is -30.60% away from 52-week high?

As on May 03, 2023, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) started slowly as it slid -0.86% to $24.10. During the day, the stock rose to $24.44 and sunk to $23.82 before settling in for the price of $24.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRA posted a 52-week range of $22.25-$34.73.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 38.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 79.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 121.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $781.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $760.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 981 employees. It has generated 9,698,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,143,731. The stock had 8.11 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.79, operating margin was +60.35 and Pretax Margin of +54.33.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Coterra Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s VP – Business Units sold 20,824 shares at the rate of 24.10, making the entire transaction reach 501,858 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,406. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 27.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 138,218. This particular insider is now the holder of 225,755 in total.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +42.73 while generating a return on equity of 33.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 121.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 79.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.74, and its Beta score is 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.27.

In the same vein, CTRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Coterra Energy Inc., CTRA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.68 million was lower the volume of 8.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.90% that was lower than 35.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.