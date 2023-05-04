The key reasons why Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is -87.97% away from 52-week high?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) flaunted slowness of -0.98% at $0.86, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8706 and sunk to $0.85 before settling in for the price of $0.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CS posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$7.12.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -301.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5649, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.5777.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50480 employees. It has generated 421,751 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -15.23 and Pretax Margin of -15.30.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Credit Suisse Group AG industry. Credit Suisse Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -34.26 while generating a return on equity of -16.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -301.50%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.25, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.27.

In the same vein, CS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69.

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Credit Suisse Group AG, CS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 41.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.0357.

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.07% that was lower than 130.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.