The key reasons why Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is -86.89% away from 52-week high?

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) flaunted slowness of -6.76% at $1.31, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.46 and sunk to $1.265 before settling in for the price of $1.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYFM posted a 52-week range of $1.18-$9.99.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6593, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2767.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 498 employees. It has generated 691,769 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -573,122. The stock had 11.61 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.01, operating margin was -23.68 and Pretax Margin of -84.72.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. industry. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 49.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 3.73, making the entire transaction reach 93,142 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,607,395.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -82.85 while generating a return on equity of -57.95.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in the upcoming year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.09.

In the same vein, HYFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., HYFM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.1285.

Raw Stochastic average of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.46% that was lower than 99.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.