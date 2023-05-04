The key reasons why Quhuo Limited (QH) is -65.75% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) set off with pace as it heaved 3.73% to $2.50. During the day, the stock rose to $2.6755 and sunk to $2.15 before settling in for the price of $2.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QH posted a 52-week range of $1.07-$7.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 42.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.97.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 685 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.61, operating margin was +0.70 and Pretax Margin of +0.12.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -0.34 while generating a return on equity of -2.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quhuo Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.50%.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quhuo Limited (QH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.03.

In the same vein, QH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.81.

Technical Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Quhuo Limited, QH]. Its last 5-days volume of 15.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Quhuo Limited (QH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 214.99% that was higher than 116.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.