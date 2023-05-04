The key reasons why Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is -99.14% away from 52-week high?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) flaunted slowness of -5.04% at $1.13, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.17 and sunk to $1.12 before settling in for the price of $1.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SI posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$131.93.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 25.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.5712, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.9260.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Silvergate Capital Corporation industry. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21, this organization’s President and CEO sold 16,314 shares at the rate of 92.46, making the entire transaction reach 1,508,324 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.64) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -84.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 50.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.29.

In the same vein, SI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -29.96, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Silvergate Capital Corporation, SI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 15.47 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.1763.

Raw Stochastic average of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.70% that was lower than 233.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.