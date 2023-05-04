The Progressive Corporation (PGR) 14-day ATR is 3.68: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on May 03, 2023, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) started slowly as it slid -2.54% to $125.05. During the day, the stock rose to $127.38 and sunk to $120.73 before settling in for the price of $128.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $106.95-$149.87.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 13.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -79.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $582.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $140.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.04.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 21, this organization’s Chief Information Officer sold 930 shares at the rate of 137.79, making the entire transaction reach 128,145 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,251. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Director sold 2,000 for 139.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 279,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,129 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -79.10% and is forecasted to reach 8.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $90.16, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.57.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.39, a figure that is expected to reach 1.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Progressive Corporation, PGR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.13 million was better the volume of 2.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.83% While, its Average True Range was 4.00.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.88% that was higher than 27.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.