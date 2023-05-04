The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) volume hits 1.85 million: A New Opening for Investors

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 15.84% to $23.62. During the day, the stock rose to $24.1599 and sunk to $20.9075 before settling in for the price of $20.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COCO posted a 52-week range of $7.39-$22.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.43.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 12.71, making the entire transaction reach 101,695 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 186,007. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 12.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 685,252 in total.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00.

In the same vein, COCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

[The Vita Coco Company Inc., COCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.87% that was higher than 47.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.