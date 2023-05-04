Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Moves 8.72% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) established initial surge of 8.72% at $2.37, as the Stock market unbolted on May 03, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.94 and sunk to $1.84 before settling in for the price of $2.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TIRX posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$7.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -2.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.57.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 30 workers. It has generated 61,450 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -212,916. The stock had 0.17 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -365.80 and Pretax Margin of -344.74.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd industry. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.10%, in contrast to 8.00% institutional ownership.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -346.48 while generating a return on equity of -12.93.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.00%.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.64.

In the same vein, TIRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.77.

Technical Analysis of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, TIRX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.8 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 188.32% that was higher than 140.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.