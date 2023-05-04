UBS Group AG (UBS) 14-day ATR is 0.56: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 03, 2023, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.81% to $19.35. During the day, the stock rose to $19.72 and sunk to $19.34 before settling in for the price of $19.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBS posted a 52-week range of $13.62-$22.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.07 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.35.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. UBS Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 56.39% institutional ownership.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.54) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.89, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.27.

In the same vein, UBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Going through the that latest performance of [UBS Group AG, UBS]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.37 million was inferior to the volume of 4.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG (UBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.89% that was lower than 37.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.