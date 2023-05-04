uniQure N.V. (QURE) Moves 2.78% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 03, 2023, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.78% to $20.73. During the day, the stock rose to $21.02 and sunk to $20.11 before settling in for the price of $20.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QURE posted a 52-week range of $12.52-$28.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 52.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -138.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $948.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.96.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 501 workers. It has generated 212,541 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -253,072. The stock had 1.32 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.84, operating margin was -133.76 and Pretax Margin of -120.45.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. uniQure N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 92.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s CEO, Managing Director sold 2,521 shares at the rate of 21.39, making the entire transaction reach 53,924 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,743. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 990 for 21.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,117. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,135 in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.89) by $1.03. This company achieved a net margin of -119.07 while generating a return on equity of -23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -138.60% and is forecasted to reach -3.42 in the upcoming year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for uniQure N.V. (QURE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.91.

In the same vein, QURE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [uniQure N.V., QURE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.59 million was better the volume of 0.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of uniQure N.V. (QURE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.87% that was lower than 41.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.