VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.18

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) started the day on May 03, 2023, with a price increase of 5.00% at $0.42. During the day, the stock rose to $0.42 and sunk to $0.3681 before settling in for the price of $0.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VHC posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$0.92.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $71.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3558, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4423.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 25 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.75, operating margin was -45991.67 and Pretax Margin of -42141.67.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. VirnetX Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.52%, in contrast to 18.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s President & CEO bought 1,870 shares at the rate of 1.13, making the entire transaction reach 2,113 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 654,657. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s President & CEO bought 13,829 for 1.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 16,595. This particular insider is now the holder of 652,787 in total.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -75541.67 while generating a return on equity of -21.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VirnetX Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 208.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 660.54.

In the same vein, VHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51.

Technical Analysis of VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1092.

Raw Stochastic average of VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 373.65% that was higher than 161.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.