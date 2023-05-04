Search
Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Moves 3.10% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on May 03, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.10% to $2.66. During the day, the stock rose to $2.76 and sunk to $2.53 before settling in for the price of $2.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WBX posted a 52-week range of $2.44-$12.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $475.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.07.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Wallbox N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.42%, in contrast to 12.00% institutional ownership.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wallbox N.V. (WBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.99.

In the same vein, WBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wallbox N.V., WBX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.63 million was better the volume of 0.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.22% that was higher than 85.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

