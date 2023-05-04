Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.91

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 26.05% to $4.50. During the day, the stock rose to $6.51 and sunk to $3.33 before settling in for the price of $3.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XIN posted a 52-week range of $2.95-$11.90.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -56.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.82.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1701 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.42, operating margin was -12.11 and Pretax Margin of -25.86.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $4.6 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $6.6) by -$2. This company achieved a net margin of -27.17 while generating a return on equity of -90.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02.

In the same vein, XIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -99.88.

Technical Analysis of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN)

[Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd., XIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.69% that was higher than 74.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.