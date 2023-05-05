Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) as it 5-day change was -16.53%

Analyst Insights

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.11% to $0.68. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6969 and sunk to $0.66 before settling in for the price of $0.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLTH posted a 52-week range of $0.68-$7.04.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -322.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6842, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7466.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1515 employees. It has generated 319,126 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -128,090. The stock had 7.75 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.75, operating margin was -42.12 and Pretax Margin of -42.15.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Cue Health Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.80%, in contrast to 55.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 29,269 shares at the rate of 3.02, making the entire transaction reach 88,334 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,939,647. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 24,147 for 2.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 71,958. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,939,647 in total.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.51) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -40.14 while generating a return on equity of -30.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -322.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in the upcoming year.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cue Health Inc. (HLTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, HLTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

[Cue Health Inc., HLTH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.1130.

Raw Stochastic average of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.15% that was lower than 92.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

