AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) surge 20.74% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) open the trading on May 03, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -16.54% to $2.27. During the day, the stock rose to $2.59 and sunk to $2.09 before settling in for the price of $2.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGBA posted a 52-week range of $1.31-$11.81.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.05.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 152 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.55, operating margin was -90.77 and Pretax Margin of -142.84.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. AGBA Group Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 91.30%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -143.24 while generating a return on equity of -235.89.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.18.

In the same vein, AGBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08.

Technical Analysis of AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)

[AGBA Group Holding Limited, AGBA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 237.39% that was higher than 195.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.