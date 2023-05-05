agilon health inc. (AGL) Moves 2.40% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) open the trading on May 04, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.40% to $24.29. During the day, the stock rose to $24.365 and sunk to $22.62 before settling in for the price of $23.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGL posted a 52-week range of $14.82-$29.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $412.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $407.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.96.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. agilon health inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 106.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 20, this organization’s Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer sold 500 shares at the rate of 26.15, making the entire transaction reach 13,074 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 299,585. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer sold 5,000 for 26.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 134,544. This particular insider is now the holder of 299,585 in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

agilon health inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for agilon health inc. (AGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.79.

In the same vein, AGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

[agilon health inc., AGL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of agilon health inc. (AGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.73% that was lower than 56.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.