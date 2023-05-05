Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) average volume reaches $6.03M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on May 04, 2023, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) started slowly as it slid -1.03% to $117.63. During the day, the stock rose to $119.17 and sunk to $116.18 before settling in for the price of $118.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABNB posted a 52-week range of $81.91-$158.74.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 26.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 91.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 588.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $635.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $382.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $118.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $110.33.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6811 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,233,152 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 277,933. The stock had 49.04 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.76, operating margin was +22.37 and Pretax Margin of +23.68.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Airbnb Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.20%, in contrast to 64.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27, this organization’s Director sold 350,000 shares at the rate of 113.56, making the entire transaction reach 39,747,456 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,100,101. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 18, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,750 for 119.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 329,532. This particular insider is now the holder of 213,284 in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 36.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 588.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in the upcoming year.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.97.

In the same vein, ABNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Airbnb Inc., ABNB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.66 million was lower the volume of 5.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.48% While, its Average True Range was 3.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.91% that was lower than 45.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.