AMETEK Inc. (AME) last month volatility was 1.72%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) flaunted slowness of -1.15% at $142.92, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $144.795 and sunk to $142.40 before settling in for the price of $144.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AME posted a 52-week range of $106.17-$148.06.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $229.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $139.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $133.44.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 19600 employees. It has generated 313,803 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 59,160. The stock had 6.26 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.11, operating margin was +24.40 and Pretax Margin of +23.23.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AMETEK Inc. industry. AMETEK Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s Director sold 3,440 shares at the rate of 139.57, making the entire transaction reach 480,117 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,078. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Director sold 780 for 137.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,279. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,780 in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.41) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +18.85 while generating a return on equity of 16.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMETEK Inc. (AME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.53, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.56.

In the same vein, AME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.01, a figure that is expected to reach 1.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AMETEK Inc., AME]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.41% While, its Average True Range was 2.81.

Raw Stochastic average of AMETEK Inc. (AME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.11% that was higher than 22.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.