AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) volume hits 1.63 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.36% to $6.51. During the day, the stock rose to $6.85 and sunk to $6.51 before settling in for the price of $6.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HKD posted a 52-week range of $6.51-$2555.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $984.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 50 employees. It has generated 505,660 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 550,129. The stock had 0.08 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +41.45 and Pretax Margin of +114.24.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +108.79 while generating a return on equity of 7.22.

AMTD Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.90%.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 50.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.81.

In the same vein, HKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19.

Technical Analysis of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Going through the that latest performance of [AMTD Digital Inc., HKD]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.46% that was lower than 208.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.