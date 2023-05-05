Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Open at price of $7.73: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) flaunted slowness of -1.55% at $7.61, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $7.78 and sunk to $7.59 before settling in for the price of $7.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIV posted a 52-week range of $5.21-$9.77.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -28.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.82.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 62 employees. It has generated 3,070,065 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,203,855. The stock had 4.21 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -21.23, operating margin was -16.75 and Pretax Margin of +57.49.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Apartment Investment and Management Company industry. Apartment Investment and Management Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.34%, in contrast to 92.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Director bought 2,145 shares at the rate of 6.31, making the entire transaction reach 13,545 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,145.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +39.21 while generating a return on equity of 14.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.19, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.94.

In the same vein, AIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.55% that was higher than 29.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.