Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.92 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.01% to $0.37. During the day, the stock rose to $0.381 and sunk to $0.37 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTR posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$3.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $268.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4302, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6528.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 359 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -246.74, operating margin was -2812.29 and Pretax Margin of -4391.01.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Astra Space Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 44.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 0.47, making the entire transaction reach 118,075 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,086,980. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for 1.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 124,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 857,082 in total.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4391.01 while generating a return on equity of -158.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.68.

In the same vein, ASTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Astra Space Inc., ASTR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.95 million was inferior to the volume of 1.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.0261.

Raw Stochastic average of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.26% that was lower than 80.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.