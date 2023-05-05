Audacy Inc. (AUD) Moves -4.24% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) flaunted slowness of -4.24% at $0.11, as the Stock market unbolted on May 04, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1248 and sunk to $0.1021 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUD posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$2.57.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $123.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1392, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3297.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3539 employees. It has generated 252,297 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -28,310. The stock had 4.67 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.31, operating margin was +4.44 and Pretax Margin of -14.43.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Audacy Inc. industry. Audacy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 61.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s EVP & Chief Digital Officer bought 100,004 shares at the rate of 0.30, making the entire transaction reach 30,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,756. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 23, Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for 0.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,206. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,944,388 in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.22 while generating a return on equity of -23.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Audacy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Audacy Inc. (AUD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.01.

In the same vein, AUD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Audacy Inc., AUD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.0223.

Raw Stochastic average of Audacy Inc. (AUD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.41% that was lower than 141.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.