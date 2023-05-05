Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) last month volatility was 14.17%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 04, 2023, Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) set off with pace as it heaved 5.21% to $1.13. During the day, the stock rose to $1.28 and sunk to $1.08 before settling in for the price of $1.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUST posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$29.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -184.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0676, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1493.

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. Austin Gold Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.33%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership.

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -12.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Austin Gold Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -184.10%.

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Austin Gold Corp. (AUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 127.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, AUST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of Austin Gold Corp. (AUST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Austin Gold Corp., AUST]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.21 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.1401.

Raw Stochastic average of Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 121.08% that was higher than 108.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.