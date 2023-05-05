Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) is predicted to post EPS of 0.25 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on May 04, 2023, Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) started slowly as it slid -6.30% to $24.85. During the day, the stock rose to $26.44 and sunk to $24.16 before settling in for the price of $26.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVID posted a 52-week range of $20.83-$33.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.70.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1485 employees. It has generated 281,086 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,199. The stock had 4.07 Receivables turnover and 1.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.75, operating margin was +13.36 and Pretax Margin of +10.86.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Avid Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 91.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s EVP, CFO & Corp Treasurer sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 30.49, making the entire transaction reach 45,735 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 311,865. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s SVP & GM Video & Media sold 4,462 for 27.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,813. This particular insider is now the holder of 89,240 in total.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.07, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.60.

In the same vein, AVID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Avid Technology Inc., AVID], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.44 million was better the volume of 0.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.91% that was higher than 34.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.