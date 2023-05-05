Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) EPS growth this year is 42.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on May 03, 2023, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) started slowly as it slid -2.44% to $4.00. During the day, the stock rose to $4.12 and sunk to $3.98 before settling in for the price of $4.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBAR posted a 52-week range of $1.94-$5.29.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 95.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $204.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.61.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5888 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 37,234,035 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.34 and Pretax Margin of +8.75.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.00%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.26 while generating a return on equity of 22.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.08, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59.

In the same vein, BBAR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Banco BBVA Argentina S.A., BBAR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.46 million was lower the volume of 0.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.59% that was lower than 61.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.