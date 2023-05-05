Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.13

As on May 04, 2023, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) started slowly as it slid -6.13% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.224 and sunk to $0.202 before settling in for the price of $0.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDRX posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$20.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9099, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.1833.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 20 employees. It has generated 28,900 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -273,000. The stock had 0.45 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1212.80 and Pretax Margin of -1056.40.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -944.64 while generating a return on equity of -63.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.90%.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.94.

In the same vein, BDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.83.

Technical Analysis of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, BDRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.77 million was better the volume of 1.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.0505.

Raw Stochastic average of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.27% that was lower than 197.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.